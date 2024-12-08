Key Factors To Watch In Week 14's Saints vs. Giants Matchup
The New Orleans Saints have their first road trip in over a month when they travel to take on the New York Giants for a Week 14 matchup. They'll enter with a 4-8 record after last week's defeat to the Rams, their first loss in three games under interim coach Darren Rizzi.
New York counters with a 2-10 record. Last playing on Thanksgiving, the Giants have lost seven straight and are tied for the NFL's worst record. There is obvious speculation about the job security of head coach Brian Daboll, but the Giants have already turned the page on quarterback Daniel Jones.
New York's offense ranks among the worst in the NFL. However, they'll be facing a Saints defense that hasn't been able to slow many teams and also ranks at the bottom of the league. This isn't exactly a marquee matchup on this side of the ball.
A battered New Orleans offense has dealt with crippling injury absences all season. The 12th-ranked unit will still be without wideouts Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Bub Means, and versatile weapon Taysom Hill. However, offensive linemen Erik McCoy, Lucas Patrick, and RB Kendre Miller likely return to action today to make this a healthier unit than we've seen in several weeks.
New York's 19th ranked defense has been far more competitive than their offense most of the season. However, the Giants have allowed 26 or more points in five of their last six outings and have forced only nine turnovers, among the worst in the league. Additionally, New York will be without formidable pass rushers Dexter Lawrence, Azeez Ojulari, and Bobby Okereke up front along with CB Deonte Banks in the secondary.
Here are some of the biggest keys for the Saints in today's matchup against New York.
Key Position - Saints Linebackers
Demario Davis and Pete Werner haven't had bad seasons statistically, but haven't created the big plays we've seen from them in past. Davis has 82 tackles, well on his way to his eighth straight year with at least 100 stops, but only one sack, two pressures, and one tackle for loss. Werner has played very well recently and has 57 total stops despite missing four games. He has three stops for a loss, but no QB pressures and continues to struggle in open space.
Both linebackers remain outstanding run defenders, despite the team's overall numbers. This is because of the failings of the defensive line in keeping blockers of the two versatile linebackers. Nevertheless, Davis and Werner are key components to any success this defense manages to have.
New York's moribund offense has actually shown some signs of life on the ground. Rookie RB Tyrone Tracy has been perhaps the team's most pleasant surprise, rushing for yards 619 yards and five yards per carry with three 100-yard outings. Veteran Devin Singletary is a proven big-play complement, with each back being capable receivers out of the backfield.
New Orleans has been putrid against the run, ranking 26th in yards allowed and tied for last (with the Giants, ironically) in yards per run allowed. Davis and Werner must diagnose and shut down running plays decisively to prevent the Giants from establishing balance.
Saints linebackers must also take away short yard passing options for New York QB Drew Lock, allowing the Saints secondary to bracket the athletic Giants receivers. Look for Davis to also be used as a blitzer to disrupt Lock and force him into rushed throws.
Key Matchup - Saints Tackles vs. Giants Edge Rushers
Rookie left tackle Taliese Fuaga has been outstanding. The 14th overall choice has shut down some of the league's best pass rushers and has been a powerful run blocker, though he'll need to be a bit more consistent as he continues to develop.
Trevor Penning, a 2022 first-round pick, has finally found a home at right tackle. Penning has especially been a devastating run blocker, flattering several defenders during the year. He can still struggle in pass protection, particularly against athletic edge rushers on his inside shoulder.
The Giants are beaten up along their defensive front and will be without 15 sacks and 26 QB hits from Dexter Lawrence and Azeez Ojulari. However, they still have some talent on the edge coming into this contest and have 36 sacks for a defense that ranks sixth against the pass.
Brian Burns has six sacks, 12 QB hits, and 26 pressures in his first year with the Giants. Burns is no stranger to New Orleans, having had several big games against them over his first five years with Carolina.
The fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, DE Kayvon Thibodeaux had a breakout year in 2023 with 11.5 sacks and 35 pressures. Injuries have hampered Thibodeaux this season and have limited him to seven games and two sacks but 10 pressures. Now healthy, he and Burns are certainly capable of wrecking opposing offenses.
With a depleted group of wideouts, it's imperative that the Saints provide protection for Derek Carr to find open receivers. New Orleans also needs to establish off-tackle running plays, which will make the cutback abilities of RB Alvin Kamara that much more effective.
Keep an especially close watch on the matchup between Penning and either Thibodeaux or Burns on the right side. If Fuaga can handle his protection assignments one-on-one, it will allow the Saints to provide a double-team on the other side for Penning.
Key Players - Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller
There is no question that the key to the New Orleans offense is Alvin Kamara. On the verge of his first 1,000-yard rushing season, Kamara has 894 yards on the ground, 450 more through the air on a team-high 59 receptions, and over 100 scrimmage yards in 8 of 12 contests.
With Taysom Hill now joining Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed on the injury list, the return of often-injured RB Kendre Miller today could be critical. The Saints desperately need a viable rushing complement to Kamara to make him more effective as a receiver.
Miller, in his second year, has flashed tremendous potential as both a runner and receiver. He's also been maddeningly unreliable, missing 19 of a possible 29 games and most of four others because of injuries. If Miller can stay on the field, he and Kamara can form a devastating 1-2 punch.
The Giants rank 29th against the run and are tied, with New Orleans, for dead last in average per rush allowed. Here lies the key for any chance at a New Orleans victory today; controlling the ball on the ground to set up play-action opportunities for big plays.