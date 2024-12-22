Key Injuries To Watch For The Packers Vs. Saints | Week 16
The New Orleans Saints are preparing for a frigid Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are dealing with some injury concerns that could affect their performances. Our beat reporter John Hendrix provided the Saints Final Injury Report, now let's analyze the enemy's latest injury report and possible implications for Monday's game.
Green Bay Players On The Injury Report
Jaire Alexander (CB) - Questionable
Star cornerback Jaire Alexander is listed as questionable with a knee injury. However, his full participation in practice throughout the week (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) is an encouraging sign of his availability on game day.
"Potentially," head coach Matt LaFleur said about Alexander's possibility of playing on Monday. "We'll take a look at the tape, talk as a staff and then make a decision."
Luke Musgrave (TE) - Questionable
Rookie tight end Luke Musgrave is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable. Musgrave was limited in practice for all three days, suggesting he may be a game-time decision.
Quay Walker (LB) - Out
Inside linebacker Quay Walker has been ruled out for Monday's game due to an ankle injury. Walker did not participate in any practice sessions this week, indicating a potentially significant injury.
Other Notable Injuries
- Corey Ballentine (CB) - Questionable: Ballentine was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday but managed full participation on Saturday, improving his chances of playing.
- Javon Bullard (S) - Out: The rookie safety has been ruled out after missing all practice sessions this week due to an ankle injury.
- Evan Williams (S) - Questionable: Williams was a late addition to the injury report, showing up as limited in Saturday's practice with a quadricep issue.
Impact on the Packers' Game Plan
The Packers' secondary could be significantly affected if Alexander and Ballentine are unable to play, potentially limiting their ability to contain the Saints' passing attack.
The absence of Walker in the linebacker corps may also impact the team's run defense and coverage over the middle.
On offense, Musgrave's questionable status could influence the Packers' passing game, especially in red zone situations where tight ends often play a crucial role.
As the Packers prepare to face the Saints, they'll need to adjust their game plan based on these injury situations. Could Spencer Rattler be effective against Green Bay's the defensive backfield?
We shall see.
Saint Final Injury Report - Week 16 ( Per John Hendrix)
"The Saints have ruled out four players for their game against the Packers, with most of them being no surprises for New Orleans. Week 16's matchup in Green Bay will be an interesting one, with everyone getting an opportunity to see some of the youth at work for the black and gold." - Hendrix
Here's how the final injury report:
OUT
- Derek Carr (left hand)
- Alvin Kamara (groin)
- Bub Means (ankle)
- Chris Olave (head)
QUESTIONABLE
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest/illness)
Marquez Valdes-Scantling's illness that he is dealing with is the flu, but was around observing practice helping prepare for the mental side, according to Darren Rizzi. - Hendrix
Juwan Johnson (foot) and Chase Young (illness) do not carry injury designations for Monday night's game and were full participants of practice on Saturday. - Hendrix