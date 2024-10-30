Key Numbers Behind The Saints Defensive Decline
First, we're addressing the key statistical data behind the decline of the New Orleans Saints defense.
In this story:
Midway through the 2024-25 regular season, we noticed a decline in the New Orleans Saints' once highly-respected defense under Dennis Allen. As of Oct. 29, the club is ranked 32nd in the National Football League in total defense yards average at 392.8 yards per game.
2023 Saints Defense (17 games)
- Points Allowed Per Game: 8th, with 19.2 yards per game
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 13th, with 327.2 yards per game
- Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 16th, with 207.3 yards per game
- Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 22nd, with 119.9 yards per game
- Sacks: 8th
- Interceptions: 3rd
- Fumbles Recovered: 8th
- Percentage of Opponents' Drives Ending in Scores: 28%
- Opponents Time of Possession: 2nd
2024 Saints Defense (thru 8 games)
- Points Allowed Per Game: 25th, with 25.8 points per game
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 32nd, with 392.75 yards per game
- Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 28th, with 249.13 yards per game
- Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 28th, with 143.63 yards per game
- Sacks: 17th
- Interceptions: 3rd
- Fumbles Recovered: 22nd
- Percentage of Opponents' Drives Ending in Scores: 11%
- Opponents Time of Possession: 17th
*Data courtesy of Pro Football Reference for 2023 and 2024.
Comparing the two seasons
- Points Allowed: The Saints' early strong performance in the first two games has prevented the 25th ranking from being lower. Last season, they were 8th, allowing 19.2 points per game.
- Total Yards Allowed: The defense has fallen from 13th to 32nd in the league and is currently surrendering 392.75 per game.
- Pass Defense: This area has regressed slightly, dropping from 16th to 28th in passing yards allowed per game (207.3 to 249.13).
- Run Defense: The Saints have yet to make significant improvements here, falling from 22nd to 28th.
- Sacks: The team's pass rush has yet to improve, going from 8th to 17th in 2024.
- Interceptions: The Saints have maintained their strong ball-hawking ability, ranking 3rd in the league in both seasons.
- Fumble Recoveries: There's been a slight decline in this area, from 8th in 2023 to 22nd in 2024.
Statistically, the New Orleans Saints defense has declined from 2023 to 2024, especially in total yards allowed and run defense. Injuries have been a factor, along with age, scheme, and playcalling -- areas to be addressed in our series tomorrow.
