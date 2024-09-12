Saints News Network

Urgent Update: Key Saints Players' Week 2 Status in Jeopardy

Two key starters miss practice for the Saints on Thursday, as the team gets back to business following Hurricane Francine.

John Hendrix

Jun 13, 2023; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
While South Louisiana recovers from the effects of Hurricane Francine, the Saints returned to action business as usual. Thursday's injury report sees one major component of the offensive line downgraded from Wednesday, while their star cornerback misses another practice. Here's how it looks.

Week 2 Saints Injury Report - Thursday

Marshon Lattimore's status will be something to monitor going into Sunday.
Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) react after a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • D'Marco Jackson (calf)
  • Marshon Lattimore (hip/hamstring)
  • Khalen Saunders (calf)
  • Taliese Fuaga (back)

LIMITED

  • Tyrann Mathieu (heel)
  • Lucas Patrick (toe)
  • Jaylan Ford (hamstring)

FULL

  • Dallin Holker (ankle)
  • Foster Moreau (concussion)
  • A.T. Perry (hand)
  • Nick Saldiveri (calf)
  • Rashid Shaheed (finger)
  • Jamaal Williams (shoulder)

There will be one more final injury report with game designations on Friday, and we'll be paying close attention to what happens with Fuaga and Lattimore.

