Urgent Update: Key Saints Players' Week 2 Status in Jeopardy
Two key starters miss practice for the Saints on Thursday, as the team gets back to business following Hurricane Francine.
While South Louisiana recovers from the effects of Hurricane Francine, the Saints returned to action business as usual. Thursday's injury report sees one major component of the offensive line downgraded from Wednesday, while their star cornerback misses another practice. Here's how it looks.
Week 2 Saints Injury Report - Thursday
DID NOT PRACTICE
- D'Marco Jackson (calf)
- Marshon Lattimore (hip/hamstring)
- Khalen Saunders (calf)
- Taliese Fuaga (back)
LIMITED
- Tyrann Mathieu (heel)
- Lucas Patrick (toe)
- Jaylan Ford (hamstring)
FULL
- Dallin Holker (ankle)
- Foster Moreau (concussion)
- A.T. Perry (hand)
- Nick Saldiveri (calf)
- Rashid Shaheed (finger)
- Jamaal Williams (shoulder)
There will be one more final injury report with game designations on Friday, and we'll be paying close attention to what happens with Fuaga and Lattimore.
