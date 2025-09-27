Latest Spencer Rattler Trade Speculation Makes No Sense For Saints, Rams
The New Orleans Saints are likely going to tear down their roster even more in the coming weeks. There's a chance they make a few big trades ahead of the trade deadline.
The names being mentioned as potential trade chips are Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Cameron Jordan, and Rashid Shaheed, among a few others. But one NFL writer recently pitched a shocking trade idea that seems to have come out of left field.
John Sigler of Touchdown Wire recently suggested the Saints could trade starting quarterback Spencer Rattler to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two fifth-round draft picks. But the idea makes no sense.
Latest Spencer Rattler buzz makes no sense for Saints
"With that in mind, here's a trade proposal sending Rattler to the Los Angeles Rams, who have a surplus of picks and could use a young gun to develop behind Matthew Stafford," Sigler wrote. "This might be too optimistic. Rattler isn't as successful a quarterback as Howell was during his stint with the Commanders, full-stop. Howell went 4-13 but that's better than 0-9 (possibly 0-10 if the Saints lose this week). New Orleans' lack of picks is a complicating factor.
"It's tough to justify packaging their third rounder in a deal after they gave up next year's fourth-round pick in the Devaughn Vele trade. They couldn't get it back here, either. The Rams own multiple picks in Rounds 1, 5, and 6 with single selections in Rounds 2, 3, and 7 but they don't have a fourth rounder. Getting the pick the Saints used on Rattler in the first place back, with an extra at-bat in the same round, is good business."
There's no reason the Saints should consider trading Rattler. He's their starting quarterback and there's no reason to move him from that role right now. Rattler beat Tyler Shough out for the starting job in New Orleans, plus he's a year younger than the rookie. If anybody on the roster has a chance to be the franchise signal caller, it's Rattler.
The Rams don't need him either. If Rattler can't stick in New Orleans, there's no chance he's suitable in Los Angeles. The Rams have Matthew Stafford for now and there are loads of better options when Stafford eventually retires.
