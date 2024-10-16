Mark Ingram II, Spice Adams Talk How Saints Rebound, Locker Room, Tide Campaign
Last week, former NFL players Mark Ingram II and Spice Adams about the New Orleans Saints and their thrilling partnership with renowned brand Tide and their new #TideTackles campaign.
Tide selected Ingram and Adams for the collaboration because they are known for their prowess on the football field. Today, these athletes are tackling a different kind of opponent — stains.
"I mean, I'm here with Tide. I'm here with Spice, and we tackle the stains, quite frankly," Mark Ingram said. "He [Adams] was tackling human beings his whole life, and now he's tackling stains with Tide."
Mark fondly recalled a tailgating event in New Orleans, where both he and Spice experienced the city's renowned hospitality and cuisine, albeit messy. The campaign with Tide celebrates fans' tailgating rituals, from feasting on Po Boys and beignets in New Orleans to enjoying pizza and buffalo wings in Buffalo.
Spice Adams highlighted the fun of joining the fans and partaking in their pre-game traditions. "Us as players, we always ride past the tailgates. We see everybody having a good time. But to actually be a part of it, man, it's just great... everything is celebrated with Tide."
Ingram also noted while in New Orleans, he and Spice Adams had a great time tailgating with the Who Dat Nation. "He had a whole second line behind him," Ingram remarked. "We were eating Po Boys, beignets. We were doing all that. He had his Saints Who Dat jersey got a little messy. So, obviously, we had Tide pods on deck. It's nothing like being in the Who Dat Nation. Tackle the stains with Tide."
The former players also highlighted the efficacy of Tide pods in tackling the inevitable stains that come with such festive activities. The #TideTackles campaign underscores how Tide helps keep fans' gear clean while they enjoy their favorite game-day foods, which could include a few stains and "tailgate too-hard" mishaps.
Ingram Believes Saints Can Rebound
The conversation soon turned serious as Ingram discussed the Saints' struggles this season after winning their first two games. Having lost in four consecutive games, the Saints are in a precarious position. Despite the recent setbacks, Ingram believes New Orleans can still turn their season around.
"Just stay together. You have what you need to be able to finish these games and win these games. The games that we've lost have been very close. There are plays that are critical to the outcome of games, and we just have to focus on that."
Ingram emphasized maintaining unity, precision, and a positive locker room culture as the keys to rebounding from losses. He stressed the importance of focusing on details and fundamentals and being prepared to bounce back in upcoming games.
Mark Ingram knows the team well and has close relationships with Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, and others. "The main thing is the locker room. Making sure the team stays together. Make sure the coaching staff stays together, and make sure everyone's believing in one another and not pointing a finger. I know that's the culture of the locker room because I know leaders are in the locker room."
New Orleans will host Denver on Thursday Night Football. Also, former Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton will return to Caesars Superdome for the first time since leaving the franchise. Drew Brees will be honored for his Saints Hall of Fame induction at halftime.