Mel Kiper Has Saints Landing Elite TE Prospect In Latest NFL Mock Draft
Mock-draft season is in full swing, and the latest offering from Mel Kiper includes an interesting prediction for the New Orleans Saints.
In his mock draft published Tuesday, the longtime ESPN personality has the Saints using the ninth-overall pick on Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. Most experts consider Warren the best tight end available in this year's class.
"Warren is really fun to watch, and he could do a bit of everything in the New Orleans offense," Kiper wrote. "At Penn State, he was lined up in-line, out wide, in the slot and in the backfield. And no matter where he was, he made plays, racking up 1,233 receiving yards on 104 catches.
"Warren has sure hands and the ability to pile up yards after the catch. With Juwan Johnson hitting free agency and Taysom Hill recovering from a torn ACL, tight end is a position of need for the Saints. New coach Kellen Moore has traditionally leaned on the tight end position with his offenses, too."
This is the first major mock draft that has New Orleans selecting Warren. Most other offerings have the Saints landing either a defensive prospect or Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.
