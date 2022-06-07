Saints All-Pro wide receiver posted a video of him running a sprint at the team's indoor training facility.

Michael Thomas posted an Instagram Story video showing the Saints wide receiver running a sprint at the team's indoor training facility. He titled the video, "TALK SOON."

Thomas did not participate in the Saints' OTAs but has been in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center building. New Orleans is hopeful that Thomas will be ready for training camp in August.

Thomas is preparing to return from the ankle injury that prevented him from participating in football activities for the 2021 season.

