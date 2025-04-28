Mickey Loomis Confirms Saints Will Have QB Competition -- Under 1 Condition
Get ready for a quarterback competition, Saints fans.
Well, maybe.
During a post-draft news conference, New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis was asked about a possible battle for the starting QB job this summer. Loomis confirmed sophomore Spencer Rattler and second-round rookie Tyler Shough would compete for the role -- but only if Derek Carr isn't healthy.
"Derek’s the starter if he’s healthy," Loomis said, via NOLA.com's Matthew Paras
Carr, who isn't guaranteed any money beyond 2025, is dealing with a shoulder injury that could require season-threatening surgery. The situation remains shrouded in mystery, with Carr and the Saints both being noncommittal about the veteran's availability next season.
Nevertheless, the Saints planned for the future at quarterback with the drafting Shough.
“We’ll get that sorted out,” Loomis said. “We’re in the business of quarterback. There was an opportunity to get a guy we valued really highly and he was available to us.”
Despite Loomis' comments, it's hard to envision Shough not getting a chance to compete for the starting QB job even if Carr participates in training camp. You don't make someone your highest-drafted QB since 1971 only to force him into a backup role.
As for Rattler, he seems to be a forgotten man in the Saints' QB room, but fans shouldn't rule out the possibility of the 2024 fifth-rounder outperforming everyone during training camp.
