New Orleans Saints And New Orleans Pelicans Extend Multi-Year Broadcasting Partnership With WWL
The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans announced today a new multi-year agreement with Audacy's WWL (WWL-AM/FM). This partnership will ensure that all Saints and Pelicans games are broadcast live on WWL, providing fans comprehensive coverage of their favorite teams.
"We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with WWL," Gayle Benson said, Owner of the New Orleans Saints and Governor of the New Orleans Pelicans. "WWL has been a trusted voice in our community for over a century, and we are confident that this agreement will enhance the experience for our dedicated fans. With WWL's extensive reach and experienced team, we look forward to delivering exceptional broadcasts for both the Saints and Pelicans for years to come."
WWL has been the flagship station for the New Orleans Saints continuously since 1995, delivering unparalleled coverage and fostering a deep connection with the team's passionate fanbase. With this new agreement, WWL will expand its sports broadcasting portfolio by becoming the official radio home of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Fans can look forward to uninterrupted play-by-play commentary, expert analysis, and exclusive interviews with players and coaches throughout the seasons. The broadcasts will include live game coverage and pre-game and post-game shows, delivering in-depth insights and engaging content for the listeners, plus weekly Saints and Pelicans-focused shows.
"We are honored to extend our partnership with the New Orleans Saints and excited to bring the New Orleans Pelicans into the WWL family," said Dan Barron, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy New Orleans. "This agreement reaffirms our dedication to providing fans with the best sports broadcasting in the region. We are proud to be the go-to source for Saints and Pelicans coverage and are excited to bring every thrilling moment to our listeners."
WWL Radio's powerful signals on AM 870 and FM 105.3 reach a broad and diverse audience across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. WWL 870 AM's 50,000-watt clear signal at night extends to over 38 states. The station's extensive coverage allows it to connect with listeners throughout the Gulf South, ensuring they have access to the news, sports, and entertainment they rely on every day.
WWL, a New Orleans sports broadcasting cornerstone, has been synonymous with quality sports coverage. The station's commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and engaging content aligns perfectly with the values of the Saints and Pelicans organizations.
Listeners can tune in to WWL (WWL-AM/FM) in New Orleans on-air and nationwide on the Audacy app and website.