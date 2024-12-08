New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Production Team Win 2024 Emmy Awards
The audio and visual production team for the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans is led by Vice President Shaneika Dabney-Henderson. Last night, the group won six honors at the 48th Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards.
Here are the list of winning productions:
New Orleans Pelicans - The Squad: Jonathon Lavengetto, Jonathan Mahody, Ryan Micklin, Chrystopher Sims, John Sebag, Shota Hashimoto, Shaneika Dabney-Henderson New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, New Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Hype Videos: Jonathon Lavengetto, Jonathan Mahody, Forest Gaines Jr, Chrystopher Sims, Shaneika Dabney-Henderson, John Sebag, Jada Brown New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, New Orleans, LA
Saints 2024 Season Campaign Promo Videos: Shaneika Dabney-Henderson New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, New Orleans, LA
Editor: Jonathan Mahody - Editor Jonathan Mahody New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, New Orleans, LA
Editor: Jon Lavengetto - Editor Jonathon Lavengetto New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, New Orleans, LA
Photographer: Jonathan Mahody - Photographer Jonathan Mahody New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, New Orleans, LA
Congratulations to the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans production team!