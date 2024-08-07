New Orleans Saints Announce Two Transactions On Wednesday, August 7
On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints announced the re-signing of offensive guard Mark Evans II, according to beat reporter Nick Underhill. To make room for Evans on the roster, the Saints have waived tight end Mason Fairchild.
Evans, 24, was signed by New Orleans last season as an undrafted rookie out of Arkansas Pine-Bluff. In college, Evans earned 1st Team All-SWAC honors four times and won the Phil Steele FCS Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2022.
New Orleans released Evans at the end of training camp last year, but immediately re-signed him to the practice squad. He didn't see regular season action, but remained on the New Orleans practice squad all season. Evans signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints after the season.
The Saints released Evans on July 28, just days into training camp. His return will allow him to compete for the unsettled left guard spot on the offensive line.
At 6'4" and 295-Lbs., Evans will join a guard battle that includes Lucas Patrick, Nick Saldiveri, Shane Lemieux, Olisaemeka Udoh, and undrafted rookie Kyle Hergel. The Saints are expected to have three new starters on an offensive line that struggled mightily last season.
New Orleans kicks off their 2024 preseason schedule at the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.