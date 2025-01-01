New Orleans Saints Release Statement About Tragic New Year's Event
A New Year's celebration in the city of New Orleans was altered by an act of senseless and cowardly terrorism. The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans organizations have released a statement about the tragedy that ensued during a holiday celebration.
Statement From the New Orleans Saints
''The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred on Bourbon Street early on New Year's Day. Our hearts go out to all victims and their families during this difficult time and express our deepest gratitude to the first responders who acted swiftly and bravely on the scene. New Orleans is a city built on resilience, and this heartbreaking event reminds us of the importance of coming together to support one another, to honor those affected, and to work toward healing as a community. In times of tragedy, the New Orleans community has always shown extraordinary courage and compassion, and we are certain that this time will be no different.''
NOPD superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick stated during a press conference that a man dressed in military gear intentionally drove a pickup truck through a celebrating crowd on Bourbon Street at approximately 3:15am Central Time. As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 10 people were reported dead and at least 35 more injured in the incident.
After plowing through the crowd, the suspect crashed the vehicle. Afterwards, the suspect engaged in a shootout with police. Two police officers were reportedly killed, but the suspect was also pronounced dead at the scene in the return fire.
The FBI took over investigation of the incident. Initial reports also disclosed that the suspect, a male, had an explosive device. FBI investigations will obviously continue in the upcoming days, and more information is expected to be released.
We at the Saints News Network would also like to send out our prayers for all those affected in this tragic and horrific event.