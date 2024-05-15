New Orleans Saints Safety Johnathan Abram Will Host His 4th Annual Youth Football Camp In Columbia, Mississippi
New Orleans Saints safety Johnathan Abram is holding his 4th Annual Football Camp in Columbia, Mississippi, from 9-12 PM CT on Saturday, June 15.
The event is free for youth from ages 7-17. Registration will be online at https://www.johnathanabramcamp2024.eventbrite.com.
Registration begins at 8 AM CT. The camp will take place from 9-12 PM CT.
Activities Included:
- Coaching from Johnathan Abram and other NFL veterans
- Learning fundamental football skills
- NFL-inspired drills
Abram will offer each youth a free t-shirt, a post-camp lunch, and a goodie bag. Participants may wear cleats or sneakers. Helmets and shoulder pads will not be used.
