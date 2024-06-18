New Orleans Saints Veterans And Rookies Get Official Training Camp Reporting Dates From The NFL
The NFL announced the official training camp reporting dates for the New Orleans Saints veterans and rookies. The rookies will arrive on July 16, while the veterans have July 23 as their reporting date.
New Orleans will establish its new training camp at the University of California—Irvine in Irvine, California, departing from Metairie, Louisiana, which has intense heat and humidity. Also, renovations at their headquarters hope to be completed before the start of the season.
"Being able to get out of these elements a little bit, because this takes a toll on the player's body, this type of heat," Dennis Allen told the media last week. He said, "That's one of those distractions you don't have to deal with as you go through training camp. I think the other thing is being able to get our team in a hotel, in a confined area, where it's just us." Allen continued to point out that players' families, friends, and fans could contribute to the distractions and keep them "from doing our job."
The rest of the NFC South training camps will be as follows:
- Atlanta Falcons: Rookies (7/24), Veterans (7/24) - IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, GA
- Carolina Panthers: Rookies (7/19), Veterans (7/23) - Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rookies (7/22), Veteran (7/23) - AdventHeath Training Center in Tampa, FL
The Saints are the only NFC South team changing locations for its training camp.