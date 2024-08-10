New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds, Moneyline, And Prediction
The New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals will collide on Saturday night in an exciting preseason showdown. Klint Kubiak's offense, new left and right tackles, a banged-up wide receiving corps, and new defensive backs will debut tonight for New Orleans. Although it's the preseason opener, it could be the start or end of NFL careers for some young players with the Saints and Cardinals.
The New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals preseason game could become an intriguing matchup. With the odds favoring the Saints, bettors could see a close game until the Saints make a late push as Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler push to become Derek Carr's backup. Tune in to NFL+ at 7:00 PM CT on Saturday, Aug. 10, for the Saints vs. Cardinals.
Saints Preseason: 0-0; Cardinals Preseason: 0-0
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Saints vs. Cardinals: Date, Time, and Where to Watch
- Date: Aug. 10, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Where to Watch: NFL+, Fos 8 (New Orleans), Arizona's Family (CBS Channel 5) in Arizona
Saints vs. Cardinals: Latest Odds
- Spread: Saints -3 (-110), Cardinals +3 (-110)
- Total Odds: Over 38.5 (-110), Under 38.5 (-110)
- Moneyline Odds: Saints (-155), Cardinals (+130)
Prediction and Betting Pick
The New Orleans Saints are slight favorites entering this preseason game, with a spread of -2.5. Under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, the Saints hope to showcase a dynamic and balanced offensive attack. Key players like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave will be crucial in testing the Arizona Cardinals defense.
On the other side, the Cardinals will be looking to evaluate their roster and make necessary adjustments. With both teams focusing on development and assessment, the game could be more competitive than the odds suggest.
Betting Pick: Given the Saints' new offensive strategy and the potential for standout performances from key players, betting on the Saints to cover the spread at -3 (-110). The over/under is at 38.5 (-110).