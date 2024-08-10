Saints News Network

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds, Moneyline, And Prediction

Odds and Predictions for the Saints at Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Preseason.

Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet during warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
The New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals will collide on Saturday night in an exciting preseason showdown. Klint Kubiak's offense, new left and right tackles, a banged-up wide receiving corps, and new defensive backs will debut tonight for New Orleans. Although it's the preseason opener, it could be the start or end of NFL careers for some young players with the Saints and Cardinals.  

The New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals preseason game could become an intriguing matchup. With the odds favoring the Saints, bettors could see a close game until the Saints make a late push as Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler push to become Derek Carr's backup. Tune in to NFL+ at 7:00 PM CT on Saturday, Aug. 10, for the Saints vs. Cardinals.

Saints Preseason: 0-0; Cardinals Preseason: 0-0

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Saints vs. Cardinals: Date, Time, and Where to Watch

  • Date: Aug. 10, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Where to Watch: NFL+, Fos 8 (New Orleans), Arizona's Family (CBS Channel 5) in Arizona

Saints vs. Cardinals: Latest Odds

  • Spread: Saints -3 (-110), Cardinals +3 (-110)
  • Total Odds: Over 38.5 (-110), Under 38.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline Odds: Saints (-155), Cardinals (+130)

Prediction and Betting Pick

The New Orleans Saints are slight favorites entering this preseason game, with a spread of -2.5. Under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, the Saints hope to showcase a dynamic and balanced offensive attack. Key players like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave will be crucial in testing the Arizona Cardinals defense.

On the other side, the Cardinals will be looking to evaluate their roster and make necessary adjustments. With both teams focusing on development and assessment, the game could be more competitive than the odds suggest.

Betting Pick: Given the Saints' new offensive strategy and the potential for standout performances from key players, betting on the Saints to cover the spread at -3 (-110). The over/under is at 38.5 (-110).

Prediction

Saints 24, Cardinals 20

