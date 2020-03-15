There's been plenty of concerns raised over the new NFL league year with the continuing threat of COVID-19. However, the league is planning to operate as planned, according to multiple reports. Here's a recap of what all happens over the next few days, as we're sure to pay close attention to what the New Orleans Saints do.

March 16 : Franchise/transition tag deadline at 12:00 p.m. ET

: Franchise/transition tag deadline at 12:00 p.m. ET March 16-18 : At 12:00 p.m. ET, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2019 player contracts at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 18. However, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 4:00 p.m. ET on March 18.

: At 12:00 p.m. ET, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2019 player contracts at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 18. However, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 4:00 p.m. ET on March 18. March 18 : Prior to 4:00 p.m. ET, clubs must exercise options for 2020 on all players who have option clauses in their 2019 contracts.

: Prior to 4:00 p.m. ET, clubs must exercise options for 2020 on all players who have option clauses in their 2019 contracts. March 18 : Prior to 4:00 p.m. ET, clubs must submit qualifying offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation.

: Prior to 4:00 p.m. ET, clubs must submit qualifying offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation. March 18 : Prior to 4:00 p.m. ET, clubs must submit a minimum salary tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2019 contracts who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit.

: Prior to 4:00 p.m. ET, clubs must submit a minimum salary tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2019 contracts who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit. March 18 : Top 51 begins. All clubs must be under the 2020 salary cap prior to 4:00 p.m. ET. All 2019 player contracts will expire at that time. Trading period for 2020 begins at 4:00 p.m. ET after expiration of all 2019 contracts.

: Top 51 begins. All clubs must be under the 2020 salary cap prior to 4:00 p.m. ET. All 2019 player contracts will expire at that time. Trading period for 2020 begins at 4:00 p.m. ET after expiration of all 2019 contracts. March 18 : The 2020 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m. ET. Clubs will receive a personnel notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 4:00 p.m. and 11:59:59 p.m. ET on March 18.

: The 2020 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m. ET. Clubs will receive a personnel notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 4:00 p.m. and 11:59:59 p.m. ET on March 18. March 18: Trading period for 2020 begins at 4:00 p.m. ET after expiration of all 2019 contracts.

The Saints have many decisions to make in a very short time, so we can likely expect a ton of movement from now on.