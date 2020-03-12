Saints News Network
NFL cancels annual Spring meeting

John Hendrix

The sports world is reeling with the emergence of COVID-19. Effectively known as the coronavirus, the widespread contagion has forced many to suspend operations, which has included the NBA, MLS, and NHL. In a Thursday press release, the NFL is canceling their Spring meeting that was set from March 29-April 1. Commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly consulted with medical experts to make the decision.

From the release, "There will be full consideration and votes on any open football issues, including playing rules, bylaws, and resolutions, as well as other business matters that were on the agenda for the Annual Meeting, at the Spring meeting scheduled for May 19-20. Most of the first day will be dedicated to football-related issues. Head coaches and general managers will participate in the meeting."

The statement added, "This decision was made consistent with the league's primary concern to protect the health of club and league employees and the public while enabling the league to continue with its essential business operations. ​ We will continue to closely monitor developments, consult with leading experts, and be prepared to make any changes necessary as circumstances warrant."

The NFL concluded by saying that they will continue to closely monitor developments, consult with leading experts, and be prepared to make any changes necessary as circumstances warrant. The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team to publicly state that they were closing their facility, instructing the vast majority of their staff to work from home.

As of right now, there's been no official word on whether the New Orleans Saints will be closing their doors. A Wednesday report by Yahoo stated that the team was pulling some of their scouting department of the road, which turned out to be the transportation changing. We'll continue to monitor things.

