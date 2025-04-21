Saints News Network

NFL Draft Rumors: Saints 'More Interested' In Doing This Than Taking QB

The 2025 NFL Draft is fast approaching

Dakota Randall

Feb 13, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and general manager Mickey Loomis pose with the new head coach Kellen Moore at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Feb 13, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and general manager Mickey Loomis pose with the new head coach Kellen Moore at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
NFL fans always want their favorite teams to do something sexy during the draft. Take a quarterback or a receiver or a cornerback -- something like that.

However, oftentimes, the wisest option is for teams to use their top picks to fortify the trenches on both sides of the ball. And that's exactly what some around the NFL believe the New Orleans Saints will do with the ninth-overall pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"There is a belief around the league that the Saints are more interested in using a high pick on an offensive or defensive lineman, because there are questions about two starters: tackle Trevor Penning and guard Nick Saldiveri," Schefter wrote in a piece published Monday.

Schefter then reported the Saints still could draft a quarterback, but that Colorado star Shedeur Sanders likely won't be targeted.

"The belief is they want to draft a quarterback -- just maybe not at No. 9, and maybe not Sanders," Schefter wrote. "As another personnel executive said: 'I don't think New Orleans is taking Shedeur. I think they're hot and heavy on Jaxson Dart.' "

Additionally, Schefter reported the Saints have explored trading up in Round 2, perhaps intending to draft Dart. He wrote Dart would be "squarely in play" for New Orleans with its second pick.

The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled to start on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Dakota Randall
DAKOTA RANDALL

