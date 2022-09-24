We said earlier in the week that we were expecting some fines this week. On Saturday, the NFL handed down some fines from the Bucs-Saints game from last Sunday. Included in those is Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. According to the league, they fined Lattimore $13,367 for unnecessary roughness. However, he wasn't alone. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette also received the same fine from the scuffle.

Tom Brady was not fined, but separate incidents saw Carlton Davis get fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct and Devin White fined $11,139 for unncessary roughness from the game. Meanwhile, Mike Evans got suspended one game for his role, which was upheld, and will miss Tampa's game against the Packers.

