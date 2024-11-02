Saints News Network

NFL Fines: Saints Player Fined for Controversial Play Against Chargers

Nathan Shepherd was fined by the NFL for Week 8's game against the Chargers.

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd (93) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The NFL has fined Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd for his play against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. It will cost him $11,817. Here's what happened midway through the 2nd Quarter.

Both Shepherd and Chargers offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman received flags on the play. No suspensions came as a result of the play, and Saints head coach Dennis Allen gave his opinion on whether or not there was intent to injure Herbert.

"I think it's not accurate," Allen said. "Here's a guy that's trying to wrap the quarterback up. He's on the ground, he has no idea whether the quarterback has the ball or not. He's just trying to bring the quarterback down to the ground,. There was nothing malicious about that play. It's a guy that's trying to make the play. I went back and looked at that play again after seeing the comments and I don't agree with that."

