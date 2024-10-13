NFL Halftime Report: Rattler Leads Saints To Claim First-Half Lead
New Orleans Saints lead at halftime over Tampa Bay Bucs in a Week 6 NFC South battle.
New Orleans Saints overcame 20 unanswered points in the first half to claim a brief lead 20-17 lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2nd quarter of their Week 6 matchup. The Bucs would re-claim the lead, but New Orleans added two scores for the Saints to have the advantage at halftime, 27-24. The most points scored in the NFL since the Saints-Cowboys game in Week 2.
Scoring Drives
1st Qtr
- Baker Mayfield led the Bucs to an opening drive touchdown. 8 plays, 74 yards, 4:55 TOP. TB 7, NO 0 (10:08 Q1
- Antoine Winfield has a 58-yard scoop-and-score after Saints receiver Chris Olave fumbles. 1 play, 58 yards. TB 14, NO 0 (8:54 Q1)
- McLaughlin kicks a 26-yard field goal. 8 plays, 71 yards. TB 17, NO 0 (4:04 Q1)
2nd Qtr
- Saints placekicker Blake Grupe boots a 42-yard field goal. 11 plays, 56 yards, 5:18 TOP (13:47 Q2) TB 17, NO 3
- Rashid Shaheed returns his 2nd punt return for a 47-yard touchdown. 1 play, 47 yards. TB 17, NO 10
- Grupe kicks a 29-yard field goal. 6 plays, 17 yards. 39 seconds. TB 17, NO 13
- Rattler to Bub Means' first NFL TD. 10 yard TD pass. 4 seconds. TB 17, NO 20
- Mayfield connects with Miller for 36 yards. 6 plays, 76 yads. 2:58 TOP. TB 24, NO 20
- Kamara rushes for a 4-yard touchdown with RT Penning leading the way. 7 plays, 70 yards. 2:52 TOP TB 24, NO 27
HALFTIME SCORE: Bucs 24, Saints 27
FYI
- Rattler: 11/17 for 140 yards, 1 TD
- Mayfield: 16/26 for 202 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT
- Cam Jordan snagged an INT
- 9 Bucs penalties
- Three lead changes in six minutes in the 2nd quarter
- Saints lose Chris Olave (concussion)
- Bucs lose Mike Evans (unknown)
