NFL Halftime Report: Rattler Leads Saints To Claim First-Half Lead

New Orleans Saints lead at halftime over Tampa Bay Bucs in a Week 6 NFC South battle.

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) during warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
New Orleans Saints overcame 20 unanswered points in the first half to claim a brief lead 20-17 lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2nd quarter of their Week 6 matchup. The Bucs would re-claim the lead, but New Orleans added two scores for the Saints to have the advantage at halftime, 27-24. The most points scored in the NFL since the Saints-Cowboys game in Week 2.

Scoring Drives

1st Qtr

  1. Baker Mayfield led the Bucs to an opening drive touchdown.   8 plays, 74 yards, 4:55 TOP. TB 7, NO 0 (10:08 Q1
  2. Antoine Winfield has a 58-yard scoop-and-score after Saints receiver Chris Olave fumbles. 1 play, 58 yards. TB 14, NO 0 (8:54 Q1)
  3. McLaughlin kicks a 26-yard field goal.  8 plays, 71 yards. TB 17, NO 0 (4:04 Q1)
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

2nd Qtr

  1. Saints placekicker Blake Grupe boots a 42-yard field goal. 11 plays, 56 yards, 5:18 TOP (13:47 Q2) TB 17, NO 3
  2. Rashid Shaheed returns his 2nd punt return for a 47-yard touchdown.  1 play, 47 yards. TB 17, NO 10
  3. Grupe kicks a 29-yard field goal.  6 plays, 17 yards. 39 seconds. TB 17, NO 13
  4. Rattler to Bub Means' first NFL TD.  10 yard TD pass. 4 seconds. TB 17, NO 20
  5. Mayfield connects with Miller for 36 yards.  6 plays, 76 yads. 2:58 TOP. TB 24, NO 20
  6. Kamara rushes for a 4-yard touchdown with RT Penning leading the way.  7 plays, 70 yards. 2:52 TOP TB 24, NO 27

HALFTIME SCORE: Bucs 24, Saints 27

FYI

  • Rattler: 11/17 for 140 yards, 1 TD
  • Mayfield: 16/26 for 202 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT
  • Cam Jordan snagged an INT
  • 9 Bucs penalties
  • Three lead changes in six minutes in the 2nd quarter
  • Saints lose Chris Olave (concussion)
  • Bucs lose Mike Evans (unknown)
