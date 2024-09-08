NFL Halftime Report: New Orleans Saints' New Offense Punishing Carolina Panthers
The New Orleans Saints dominated their NFC South division rivals, Carolina Panthers, leading 23-0 at halftime.
Derek Carr delivered a 59-yard bomb to Rashid Shaheed for the first points of the season.
Drive: 5 plays, 76 yards in 2:52
Score: 7-0
Blake Grupe nailed a 57-yard field goal.
Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard in 1:50
Score: 10-0
New Orleans marched down the field as Derek Carr connected with tight end Foster Moreau for a 3-yard touchdown.
Score: 17-0
Kamara: Runs for 9 yards, 5 yards, 17 yards, and 2 yards = 33 yards
Hill: Runs for 12 yards, 9 yards, 5 yards = 26 yards
Drive: 11 plays, 79 yards in 5:38
Score: 20-0
Grupe booted two field goals for 44 and 52 yards
Score: 23-0.
Carr in the shotgun tossed a strike to Juwan Johnson for 16 yards.
Drive: 1 play, 16 yards
Score: 30-0
Panthers kicked 43-yard field goal
Score: 30-3
HALFTIME SCORE
Saints 30, Panthers 3
OFFENSIVE LEADERS
- Carr: 12/16 for 121 yards, 3 TDs
- Kamara: 10 carries for 70 yards
- Hill: 4 carries for 28 yards
- Shaheed: 2 receptions for 60 yards, 1 TD
- Moreau: 3 receptions for 21 yards, 1 TD
- Johnsson: 1 receptions for 16 yards, 1 TD
STATS
- Saints are 4 of 7 on 3rd Downs
- Offense: 229 net yards
- 34 offensive plays
- Defense: limiting Panthers to 74 total yards