NFL Halftime Report: New Orleans Saints' New Offense Punishing Carolina Panthers

The Kubiak offense is working and Saints defense is smothering Panthers.

Kyle T. Mosley

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate a touchdown catch with wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints dominated their NFC South division rivals, Carolina Panthers, leading 23-0 at halftime.

Derek Carr delivered a 59-yard bomb to Rashid Shaheed for the first points of the season.  

Drive: 5 plays, 76 yards in 2:52

Score: 7-0

Blake Grupe nailed a 57-yard field goal.

Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard in 1:50

Score: 10-0

New Orleans marched down the field as Derek Carr connected with tight end Foster Moreau for a 3-yard touchdown.  

Score: 17-0

Kamara: Runs for 9 yards, 5 yards, 17 yards, and 2 yards = 33 yards

Hill: Runs for 12 yards, 9 yards, 5 yards = 26 yards

Drive: 11 plays, 79 yards in 5:38

Score: 20-0

Grupe booted two field goals for 44 and 52 yards

Score: 23-0.

Carr in the shotgun tossed a strike to Juwan Johnson for 16 yards.

Drive: 1 play, 16 yards

Score: 30-0

Panthers kicked 43-yard field goal

Score: 30-3

HALFTIME SCORE

Saints 30, Panthers 3

OFFENSIVE LEADERS

  • Carr: 12/16 for 121 yards, 3 TDs
  • Kamara: 10 carries for 70 yards
  • Hill: 4 carries for 28 yards
  • Shaheed: 2 receptions for 60 yards, 1 TD
  • Moreau: 3 receptions for 21 yards, 1 TD
  • Johnsson: 1 receptions for 16 yards, 1 TD

STATS

  • Saints are 4 of 7 on 3rd Downs
  • Offense: 229 net yards
  • 34 offensive plays
  • Defense: limiting Panthers to 74 total yards
