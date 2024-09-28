NFL Hits Eagles Safety and Saints Tackle with Heavy Fines – Find Out Why!
Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning has been fined by the NFL for his unnecessary roughness penalty from last Sunday's game against the Eagles. He engaged in a block with Darius Slay that went well after the whistle and ended up finishing on the New Orleans sideline. His fine is $11,255.
Meanwhile, Khristian Boyd was also fined for an unncessary roughness (late hit) on the Devonta Smith hit. That one is a little different due to the fine not being able to exceed 10% of a player's salary cap hit for the week. It'll cost him $4,665.
Lastly, Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked up three separate fines from the NFL for various offenses during the game, one in each of the first three quarters. It comes to the grand total of $45,021. It's the second straight week he's been fined by the league.
- Unnecessary Roughness (late hit) - $11,255.00
- Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) - $16,883.00
- Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) - $16,883.00