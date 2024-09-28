Saints News Network

NFL Hits Eagles Safety and Saints Tackle with Heavy Fines – Find Out Why!

Trevor Penning, Khristian Boyd and C.J. Gardner-Johnson all received fines from Week 3's Eagles-Saints game.

John Hendrix

Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) yells at New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) yells at New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning has been fined by the NFL for his unnecessary roughness penalty from last Sunday's game against the Eagles. He engaged in a block with Darius Slay that went well after the whistle and ended up finishing on the New Orleans sideline. His fine is $11,255.

Meanwhile, Khristian Boyd was also fined for an unncessary roughness (late hit) on the Devonta Smith hit. That one is a little different due to the fine not being able to exceed 10% of a player's salary cap hit for the week. It'll cost him $4,665.

Lastly, Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked up three separate fines from the NFL for various offenses during the game, one in each of the first three quarters. It comes to the grand total of $45,021. It's the second straight week he's been fined by the league.

  • Unnecessary Roughness (late hit) - $11,255.00
  • Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) - $16,883.00
  • Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) - $16,883.00
Published |Modified
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News