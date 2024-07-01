What the Month of July Holds for the Saints
July is officially training camp month, and these are the dates you should keep an eye out for when it comes to the Saints.
We've officially entered the month of July, which means training camp is right around the corner for all 32 NFL teams. We're still in this lull period where not much is going on, but that will quickly change as teams start reporting for camp and we'll see more free agent veterans signing around the league. For the Saints, this is how the NFL calendar looks for now.
July Calendar for the Saints
- July 15: At 3 p.m. CT, deadline for any Club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his Prior Club for the 2024 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the Club’s last regular season game.
- July 15: Beginning on this date or on the first day any club begins its training camp, whichever is earlier, and concluding at 3 p.m. CT, on the day of the roster reduction to 53 players, players in the Reserve List categories of Drafted; Unsigned, Exclusive Rights, First Refusal Rights, Unrestricted Free Agents with an individually negotiated Right of First Refusal, Franchise, and Transition will not count against the overall 90-player limit.
- July 16: Saints open preseason training camp for Rookies (defined as a player who has never signed an NFL Player Contract with a Club in a prior League Year) beginning seven days prior to the club’s mandatory reporting date for Veteran players. A Club’s preseason training camp will be deemed to have officially opened on the designated reporting date for all Rookies. Clubs may require First-Year Players (defined as a player who signed an NFL Player Contract with any Club in a prior League Year, but who does not have a pension-credited season) to report on the designated reporting date for all Rookies, or at any time thereafter, including, but not limited to, the designated reporting date for Veteran quarterbacks and injured players, or the designated reporting date for all other Veteran players.
- July 22: At 3 p.m. CT, Signing Period ends for Transition Players with outstanding tenders. After this date and until 3 p.m. CT, on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, Prior Club has exclusive negotiating rights. Signing Period ends for Unrestricted Free Agents to whom a “UFA Tender” was made by Prior Club. After this date and until 3 p.m. CT, on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, Prior Club has exclusive negotiating rights.
- July 23: Veteran quarterbacks and “injured players” (as defined in CBA Article 21, Section 6) may be required to report to the club’s preseason training camp no earlier than five days immediately prior to the mandatory reporting date for all other Saints veteran players, provided the club has already opened (or simultaneously opens) its official preseason training camp for all Rookies. Beginning on the date that the first training camp opens for Rookies through the last business day prior to the Super Bowl, all tryouts and visits will be reported to clubs on the Personnel Notice.
- July 24: Anticipated start of Saints training camp practices. Official schedule will drop soon.
- Late July: Anticipated annual availability for Dennis Allen and Mickey Loomis.
