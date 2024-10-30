NFL Named Former Saints QB Jameis Winston AFC Offensive Player Of The Week
The National Football League named former New Orleans Saints and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for games played Oct. 24-28 (Week 8).
Jameis Winston's NFL weekly honors in the AFC and NFC:
- AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 9 (2024)
- NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 1 (2016)
- NFC Offensive Player of the Week 4 (2019)
Jameis started the game in Week 8, leading the Browns to a 29-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Sunday's game marked Winston's first start since New Orleans lost to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14, on Sept. 25, 2022. He revealed playing with four fractured vertebrae and a torn ligament in his foot since the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Last week, Winston completed 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards with three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 115.3 passer rating. He led all quarterbacks in total passing yards for Week 8.
Jameis Winston was the New Orleans Saints quarterback from the 2020 to 2023 seasons, with a 6-4 record as the starter. Dennis Allen refused to reinstate him as the quarterback during the 2022 season, although Andy Dalton had a losing record.
Due to in-game injuries to Derek Carr, he briefly made appearances, completing 25 of 47 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.
In the final game of 2023, with 1:10 remaining, he defied Dennis Allen by handing off the football on the goal line to allow running back Jamaal Williams an opportunity to score a touchdown. New Orleans would win the game, 48-17.
Winston has played in 99 NFL games, passing for 22,521 yards, with 145 touchdowns, 99 interceptions, and 11 rushing touchdowns during his professional career.