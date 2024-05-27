NFL Over/Under: Team Wins Projection For The New Orleans Saints Is Solid By SI, But Still Far Below Expectations
Will the New Orleans Saints win over 7.5 games in 2024? Let's discuss. As we move closer to the new NFL season, the Saints have an opportunity to return to the postseason with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak guiding Derek Carr under center this season.
We've already seen subtle changes to the offense with motion, and Kubiak's use of Taysom Hill in his schemes could serve as an advantage for New Orleans. Still, has the team done enough to get over the proverbial "hump" to eclipse last season's nine wins and make a trip to the NFC Playoff Round?
Surprisingly, Sports Illustrated's writer Gilbert Manzano is taking the over on this Vegas bet - so am I. Why it's a surprise? He's usually very conservative in giving New Orleans a chance in the NFC South. Especially after he lauded the Atlanta Falcons as the division's best team in 2024.
"The Saints haven't made the playoffs since Drew Brees retired, but they have found a way to win at least seven games the past three seasons,""They should remain competitive with another veteran-filled roster that also might have gained two impact rookies by selecting offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. Derek Carr could benefit from having a year of experience in New Orleans's offense. He appeared to have developed chemistry with wide receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed during the final month of the season."
New Orleans will again be tested on how a team navigates through injuries. Has the Saints front office adequately addressed the issues on the offensive and defensive lines, defensive backfield, and running back corps?
Despite the unknowns, New Orleans projects to win over 9.5 games. The strength of schedule factors usually changes during the season for all teams, so consider the 2024 Saints team close to ending their playoff drought.