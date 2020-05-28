NFL passes several rule changes, tables onside kick alternative

The NFL passed several playing rules on Thursday afternoon, which will go into effect for the 2020 season. The rule changes include tweaking automatic replays, further expanding the protection of defenseless players, and negating teams from pulling a Bill Belichick or Mike Vrabel for clock management practices.

Here's the full summary of the changes.

By Philadelphia; to amend Rule 15, Section 2, to make permanent the expansion of automatic replay reviews to include scoring plays and turnovers negated by a foul, and any successful or unsuccessful Try attempt.​​ 8. By Competition Committee; expands defenseless player protection to a kickoff or punt returner who is in possession of the ball but who has not had time to avoid or ward off the impending contact of an opponent. 9. By Competition Committee; prevents teams from manipulating the game clock by committing multiple dead-ball fouls while the clock is running.​

The league office also passed a bylaw that increases the number of players that may be designated for return from two to three. Per the league's release, it incorporates interpretations applicable to bye weeks during the regular season and postseason.​​​ The 4th-and-15 option alternative to an onside kick was tabled for future discussion. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, there was no official vote on the proposal, but a virtual show of hands was solicited and did not have support to pass.

The competition committee, which has Saints head coach Sean Payton on it, approved plans to test expanded booth-to-official communication with certain objective info in the preseason. It's not the sky judge that some were hoping for, but is a step in the right direction for the league.