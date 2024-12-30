NFL Playoff Scenarios Ahead Of Season Finales
NEW YORK — Dec. 30, 2024; Updated National Football League AFC and NFC playoff scenarios.
AFC
CLINCHED:
Kansas City Chiefs (15-1) – AFC West, No. 1 seed, first-round bye and home-field advantage
Buffalo Bills (13-3) – AFC East, No. 2 seed
Houston Texans (9-7) – AFC South, No. 4 seed
Baltimore Ravens (11-5) – playoff berth
Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) – playoff berth
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) – playoff berth
Baltimore Ravens (11-5) vs. Cleveland Browns (3-13); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Baltimore clinches AFC North division title and No. 3 seed with:
1. BAL win or tie
2. PIT loss or tie
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8); Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title and No. 3 seed with:
1. PIT win + BAL loss
Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6); Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Cincinnati clinches a playoff berth with:
1. CIN win + DEN loss + MIA loss or tie
Denver Broncos (9-7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Denver clinches a playoff berth with:
1. DEN win or tie
2. MIA loss or tie + CIN loss or tie
Miami Dolphins (8-8) at New York Jets (4-12); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Miami clinches a playoff berth with:
1. MIA win + DEN loss
NFC
CLINCHED:
Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) – NFC East, No. 2 seed
Los Angeles Rams (10-6) – NFC West
Detroit Lions (13-2 entering Monday Night Football in Week 17) – playoff berth
Green Bay Packers (11-5) – playoff berth
Minnesota Vikings (14-2) – playoff berth
Washington Commanders (11-5) – playoff berth
Detroit Lions (13-2) vs. Minnesota Vikings (14-2); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Detroit clinches NFC North division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
If Detroit beats San Francisco on Monday Night Football in Week 17…
1. DET win or tie
If Detroit loses to San Francisco on Monday Night Football in Week 17…
1. DET win
Minnesota Vikings (14-2) at Detroit Lions (13-2); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Minnesota clinches NFC North division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
If Detroit beats San Francisco on Monday Night Football in Week 17…
1. MIN win
If Detroit loses to San Francisco on Monday Night Football in Week 17…
1. MIN win or tie
Atlanta Falcons (8-8) vs. Carolina Panthers (4-12); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:
1. ATL win + TB loss
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-11); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:
1. TB win or tie
2. ATL loss or tie
