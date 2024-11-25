NFL Playoffs: Simulations Give The Saints Postseason Hope
As of Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints are currently in a challenging position in the playoff race. The Saints have a record of 4-7, placing them 12th in the NFC standings, according to Sporting News.
This situation places them outside the playoff picture and presents a challenging path to qualify for the postseason. I.E. BLEEK!
NFC South Standing
The Saints are currently in third place in the NFC South division.
- Atlanta Falcons (6-5) (Bye)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) (Defeated Giants)
- New Orleans Saints (4-7) (Bye)
- Carolina Panthers (3-8) (Defeated by Chiefs)
Playoff Chances
Despite their recent victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Saints' playoff chances remain slim. According to the NY Times playoff simulator, New Orleans increased their odds by a 3 percent chance of making the playoffs when they defeated the Browns.
If the Saints win their remaining six games, the simulation gives them a 94% chance to make the postseason and 47% odds of hosting the NFC Wild Card.
If they lose to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, their odds will drop to 37%, with a 13% chance of hosting the NFC Wild Card game.
The Commanders, Packers, and Buccaneers are New Orleans' most formidable opponents ahead. Losing to all three has the Saints with a 10% chance.
At this point of the season, it's a difficult path ahead for the Saints attempting to climb back into playoff contention.
Path to the Playoffs
The Saints need miraculous occurrences to have any chance at making the playoffs since several teams currently occupy the wild card spots with much better records. Such as:
- Win all of their remaining games.
- Significant losses from Atlanta and the Buccaneers ahead of them in the division standings.
- Win the NFC South division.
New Orleans is behind several teams in the wild card race, including the Minnesota Vikings (9-2), Green Bay Packers (7-3), and Washington Commanders (7-5).
Their path to a wild card spot is particularly challenging. Given their current standing and the competitive nature of the NFC this season, the Saints face a rocky road on I-10 to the 2024 NFL playoffs. Could interim head coach Darren Rizzi and staff complete a remarkable turnaround and somehow give New Orleans a realistic shot at postseason play?
We shall see.