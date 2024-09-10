NFL Report: Saints Linebacker Makes Surprising Move to Browns
The New Orleans Saints are losing one of their linebackers to the Cleveland Browns. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports on Tuesday that the Browns are signing LB Khaleke Hudson off the New Orleans practice squad and onto their active roster.
Hudson, 26, was in his first season with the Saints. Originally a fifth-round choice in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan by Washington, Hudson was a collegiate safety. He'd convert to linebacker once in the NFL.
Hudson played his first four seasons in Washington. A key special teams contributor, he was also valuable on nickel packages for his coverage ability.
Last season was his most productive with a career-best 74 total tackles. He had one sack, five tackles for loss, and broke up two passes.
New Orleans signed Hudson in free agency this past spring. He'd compete for a job in what turned out to be a deep and talented Saints linebacking corps. In three preseason games, Hudson had 10 total tackles and 1.5 sacks while playing well against the run and in coverage.
Hudson was not only solid in preseason outings, but also a standout in several training camp practices. However, competition was fierce and close at the position. The Saints would wind up carrying linebackers Demario Davis, Willie Gay Jr., Pete Werner, Anfernee Orji, D'Marco Jackson, and Jaylan Ford on their initial 53-man roster.
Hudson was quickly added to the Saints practice squad after team cuts on August 27. As a member of the practice squad, however, a player can be signed by another team as long as they are added to that team's active roster.