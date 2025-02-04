NFL Rumors: Patriots Hire Ex-Jets Play-Caller To Fill Important Role
One of the Jets' more prominent offensive coaches reportedly is joining an AFC East rival.
Todd Downing, who spent the last two seasons as New York's pass-game coordinator, was hired as the Patriots' new wide receivers coach, according to a Monday report from Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard. The veteran coach took over as the Jets' offensive play-caller last October after the demotion of Nathaniel Hackett.
Downing's future in New York was unclear following the hiring of head coach Aaron Glenn. He now will fill an important role for the Patriots, who didn't retain receivers coaches Tyler Hughes and Tiquan Underwood under new head coach Mike Vrabel.
New England received minimal production from its receivers last season, with second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk posting just 12 catches for 87 yards in one of the worst rookie campaigns for a highly drafted wideout in recent memory.
Downing has experience with Vrabel. He served as the Tennessee Titans tight ends coach in 2019 and 2020 before handling offensive coordinator duties in 2021 and 2022. However, he has no experience with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
As for the Jets, they recently hired former Detroit Lions staffer Tanner Engstrand as their new offensive coordinator.
