NFL Schedule Release Set

The date for the 2021 NFL schedule release is set. How many games will New Orleans draw in front of a Prime Time audience?

The NFL will release its 2021 game schedule on Wednesday, May 12, according to an announcement on Wednesday afternoon. It will air in prime-time programming and can be viewed live on the NFL Network at 8 p.m. on May 12.

In recent years, the schedule had been released the week before the draft, which starts on Thursday, April 29 this season. The league pushed back the schedule release until after the draft in 2020 and elected the same approach for this season.

Each franchise will play 17 regular-season games for the first time in league history this season. The number of preseason games has also been reduced to three for each team. Each conference will again qualify seven teams for the NFL playoffs, which was adopted last season.

The New Orleans Saints had four games in Prime Time, two on Monday night and two on Sunday night, during the 2020 season. They also played a Christmas Day home game against the Minnesota Vikings. New Orleans has had played at least four games in front of a prime-time audience for the last three seasons.