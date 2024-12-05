NFL Suspends Saints Defensive Back Roderic Teamer
The New Orleans Saints will be without another defender during Sunday's game against the New York Giants. On Wednesday, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero reports that the NFL is suspending New Orleans defensive back Roderic Teamer.
According to Pelissero, Teamer is being suspended three games for violation of the NFL substance abuse policy. He'll be eligible for reinstatement after the team's Monday night game against Green Bay on December 23, so could be back in the lineup for the Week 17 game against the Raiders.
Teamer, 27, is in his first year with the Saints. He started his NFL career in 2019 with the Chargers as an undrafted rookie out of Tulane. After one year with the Chargers, he'd play with the Raiders for three years between 2021 and 2023.
Teamer has appeared in two games with the Saints this season. He hasn't played any defensive snaps, but contributed 34 snaps on special teams. Over his five-year career, Teamer has one interception, one sack, and 103 total tackles.
The 4-8 Saints will travel to play the 2-10 New York Giants this Sunday.