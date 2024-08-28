NFL Trade Alert! Saints Get Defensive Line Help
The New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders have reportedly agreed to a trade on Wednesday. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Washington is trading defensive tackle John Ridgeway III to the New Orleans Saints.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Saints will send a 2025 sixth round draft choice to Washington. In exchange, Washington sends Ridgeway and a 2025 seventh-round choice back to New Orleans. Washington had reportedly been shopping Ridgeway in hopes of a trade over this past weekend.
Ridgeway, 25, was a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys out of Arkansas. After being released by Dallas early into his rookie year, he was signed by Washington, where he'd remained for the last two campaigns.
Appearing in 15 games as a rookie with Washington, Ridgeway had 24 tackles and one QB pressure on 280 defensive snaps. He played 356 snaps for Washington last year, resulting in 31 total tackles and a QB pressure.
6'5" and 321-Lb. defensive tackle, Ridgeway is more of an early down run stuffer than a pass rusher. He has started six out of his 32 games appeared and has proven that he can be a solid part of an interior rotation.
Currently on their roster, the Saints have Bryan Bresee, Nathan Shepherd, Khalen Saunders, Kendal Vickers, and rookie Khristian Boyd at defensive tackle. It's also worth noting that Saunders is dealing with a calf injury that is expected to sideline him for at least the first couple weeks of the season.
Ridgeway was added to provide inside depth for a New Orleans defensive line that was disruptive during the preseason. He'll compete against Boyd and Vickers for reps behind expected starters Bresee and Shepherd.