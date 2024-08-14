NFL Transactions Alert: Saints Make Two Roster Moves
On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints announced re-signing tight end Mason Fairchild. To make room for Fairchild on the roster, New Orleans will release defensive tackle Kyler Baugh.
An undrafted rookie from Minnesota, Baugh was considered a longshot to make the New Orleans roster. It's a fairly deep tackle position that includes Bryan Bresee, Nathan Shepherd, Khalen Saunders, rookie Khristian Boyd, Kendal Vickers, and Jack Heflin. Baugh did not record a tackle in last Saturday's preseason win over Arizona.
Fairchild, who turns 23 on August 30, is an undrafted rookie out of Kansas. In five years with the Jayhawks, Fairchild caught 82 passes for 1,111 yards and 10 touchdowns. His most productive season was in 2022, with 35 receptions for 443 yards and six scores. He had 27 catches for 451 yards and three scores last season.
This is Fairchild's second stint with the Saints. He was signed to the training camp roster on August 3, but was released before the team's game against the Cardinals on August 7.
At 6'4" and 260-Lbs., Fairchild will compete for one of the final spots on the New Orleans depth chart at tight end. It's a position that includes Juwan Johnson (currently injured), Foster Moreau, undrafted rookie Dallin Holker, Michael Jacobson, and Kevin Rader. Versatile weapon Taysom Hill also sees some tight end duties for the team.
New Orleans will play their second preseason game this Sunday at the San Francisco 49ers. Scheduled scrimmages between the two teams this week were canceled over the weekend.