NFL Transactions: New Orleans Saints Official Personnel Moves, 7/16 -7/21

The following are the NFL transactions reported by the New Orleans Saints from June 17 to June 22.

Kyle T. Mosley

Aug 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) works on offensive drills during training camp at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) works on offensive drills during training camp at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
The Saints News Network reports the official transactions of the New Orleans Saints from July 16 to July 21.   

JULY 16, TUESDAY

DECLARED NON-FOOTBALL INJURY

NEW ORLEANS

  • Means, Bub - WR (Pittsburgh)
Ryan Ramczyk
Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) leaves the field after warmups for the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports / Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

JULY 18, THURSDAY

RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS

NEW ORLEANS

  • Ramczyk, Ryan - T (Wisconsin) |

    • Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit

"Always the warrior, Ramczyk missed 12 games over the last three years after missing just one of 71 contests over his first four years. When Ramczyk did play, his mobility seemed noticeably affected." - Bob Rose, SNN on SI

Chris Olave
Nov 12, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

DECLARED NON-FOOTBALL INJURY

  • Olave, Chris - WR (Ohio State)

DECLARED PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

NEW ORLEANS

• Johnson, Juwan - TE (Oregon)

• Kpassagnon, Tanoh – DE (Villanova)

• Sewell, Nephi – LB ( Utah)

• Young, Chase – DE (Ohio State)

PASSED PHYSICAL

  • Means, Bub - WR (Pittsburgh)
Rashid Shaheed
NFL New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

JULY 20, SATURDAY

CONTRACT EXTENSION

Shaheed, Rashid - WR

"The Saints have taken care of one of their own before training camp starts. As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, New Orleans has given Pro Bowl receiver Rashid Shaheed a one-year, $5.2 million contract extension. This will tie Shaheed to the team through 2025 and it comes in right about a projected second round tender at $4.978 million." - John Hendrix, SNN on SI

