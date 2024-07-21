NFL Transactions: New Orleans Saints Official Personnel Moves, 7/16 -7/21
The Saints News Network reports the official transactions of the New Orleans Saints from July 16 to July 21.
JULY 16, TUESDAY
DECLARED NON-FOOTBALL INJURY
- Means, Bub - WR (Pittsburgh)
JULY 18, THURSDAY
RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS
- Ramczyk, Ryan - T (Wisconsin) |
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit
"Always the warrior, Ramczyk missed 12 games over the last three years after missing just one of 71 contests over his first four years. When Ramczyk did play, his mobility seemed noticeably affected." - Bob Rose, SNN on SI
DECLARED NON-FOOTBALL INJURY
- Olave, Chris - WR (Ohio State)
DECLARED PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM
• Johnson, Juwan - TE (Oregon)
• Kpassagnon, Tanoh – DE (Villanova)
• Sewell, Nephi – LB ( Utah)
• Young, Chase – DE (Ohio State)
PASSED PHYSICAL
- Means, Bub - WR (Pittsburgh)
JULY 20, SATURDAY
CONTRACT EXTENSION
Shaheed, Rashid - WR
"The Saints have taken care of one of their own before training camp starts. As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, New Orleans has given Pro Bowl receiver Rashid Shaheed a one-year, $5.2 million contract extension. This will tie Shaheed to the team through 2025 and it comes in right about a projected second round tender at $4.978 million." - John Hendrix, SNN on SI
