NFL Transactions: New Orleans Saints Waive Defensive Back, 6/17
New Orleans placed a defender on the NFL waiver wire.
The New Orleans Saints have placed defensive back Faion Hicks on waivers. Hicks, 25, played two games with the Denver Broncos in 2022. On Jan. 8, New Orleans signed him to a reserve/future contract and had him participate in OTAs and minicamp.
NFL teams have until June 18 at 4 PM ET to claim Hicks off of waivers.
TERMINATION VIA WAIVER SYSTEM
Also, wide receiver Kyle Hicks (Slippery Rock) was officially released by New Orleans.
