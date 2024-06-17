Saints News Network

NFL Transactions: New Orleans Saints Waive Defensive Back, 6/17

New Orleans placed a defender on the NFL waiver wire.

Aug 13, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet and glove during pregame against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
The New Orleans Saints have placed defensive back Faion Hicks on waivers. Hicks, 25, played two games with the Denver Broncos in 2022. On Jan. 8, New Orleans signed him to a reserve/future contract and had him participate in OTAs and minicamp.

NFL teams have until June 18 at 4 PM ET to claim Hicks off of waivers.

August 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Faion Hicks (29) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

TERMINATION VIA WAIVER SYSTEM

Also, wide receiver Kyle Hicks (Slippery Rock) was officially released by New Orleans.

