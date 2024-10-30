NFL Transactions: Saints Announce Three Key Roster Moves On Wednesday
The New Orleans Saints have announced a flurry of personnel moves within the last two days. John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reported on Tuesday that New Orleans had signed cornerback Tre Herndon and re-signed running back Jordan Mims, both to their practice squad.
On Wednesday, the Saints announced that they had also re-signed RB Jacob Kibodi to their practice squad. Additionally, the team also revealed that they had officially opened the 21-day practice window for LB Nephi Sewell and C/G Shane Lemieux to return off injured reserve.
Lemieux, 27, is a five-year veteran in his first season with the Saints. When starting center Erik McCoy went down with an injury in Week 3, Lemieux started in his place the following week.
That lasted all of one game, as Lemieux was lost to an ankle injury in a Week 4 loss to the Falcons. With McCoy still on injured reserve, Connor McGovern has started at center for the last three games.
Kibodi is an undrafted rookie from Louisiana after starting his collegiate career at Texas A&M. He rushed for 729 yards and scored 8 touchdowns for the Ragin Cajuns in 2023. Kibodi had a strong preseason for New Orleans, but was among the team's final roster cuts in late August.
Sewell, 25, has been out of action since suffering a knee injury late last season. Originally an undrafted rookie out of Utah, Sewell was a special teams standout and promising reserve linebacker for the Saints in 2022 and 2023.
In 16 games last season for New Orleans, Sewell had two tackles for loss among 15 total stops and one forced fumble. Kibodi was second on the Saints in rushing yardage this preseason.
New Orleans is currently 2-6 after losing six straight games. The Saints will play at the 1-7 Carolina Panthers this Sunday.