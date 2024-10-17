NFL Transactions: Saints Place All-Pro On Injured Reserve, Elevate Three Players
New Orleans has made several personnel moves ahead of tonight's clash with Denver.
The Saints placed All-Pro return specialist and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed on injured reserve, expecting him to miss the rest of the season. Physicians performed meniscus surgery on his knee after an injury sustained during the 51-27 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 6.
More moves included veteran safety Johnathan Abram and wide receivers Jermaine Jackson and Equanimeous St. Brown.
Last week, Abram recorded seven tackles and intercepted a Baker Mayfield pass returned for 30 yards.
The rookie wideout Jermaine Jackson is a product of Idaho, who has yet to log a career reception in the NFL. New Orleans waived Jackson with an injury designation in August during the team's training camp. He could be utilized as a return specialist to fill the void left by Shaheed's injury.