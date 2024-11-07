Saints News Network

NFL Week 10: Thursday Saints Injury Report Brings One Upgrade and Key Return

Will Harris was upgraded on Thursday while a key piece of the offensive line returned to practice.

John Hendrix

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Will Harris (5) heads to the locker room after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Will Harris (5) heads to the locker room after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Saints appear to be getting a little bit better in the health department going into Week 10's matchup with the Falcons. New Orleans got a major player back in the practice mix, while one of their defensive starters was upgraded from Wednesday's report. Here's the rundown.

Week 10 Saints Injury Report - Thursday

Erik McCoy was limited on Thursday
Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder)
  • Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
  • Chris Olave (concussion)
  • Lucas Patrick (ankle)

LIMITED

  • J.T. Gray (back)
  • Rico Payton (back)
  • Jamaal Williams (groin)
  • John Ridgeway (oblique)
  • Erik McCoy (groin)

FULL

  • Will Harris (hamstring)
  • Derek Carr (illness)
  • Alvin Kamara (hand)
  • Shane Lemieux (knee)
  • Nephi Sewell (knee)

New Orleans will have one injury report left for the week, as they could get Lemieux and Sewell back from injured reserve for Sunday's game.

John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011.

