NFL Week 10: Thursday Saints Injury Report Brings One Upgrade and Key Return
Will Harris was upgraded on Thursday while a key piece of the offensive line returned to practice.
The Saints appear to be getting a little bit better in the health department going into Week 10's matchup with the Falcons. New Orleans got a major player back in the practice mix, while one of their defensive starters was upgraded from Wednesday's report. Here's the rundown.
Week 10 Saints Injury Report - Thursday
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder)
- Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
- Chris Olave (concussion)
- Lucas Patrick (ankle)
LIMITED
- J.T. Gray (back)
- Rico Payton (back)
- Jamaal Williams (groin)
- John Ridgeway (oblique)
- Erik McCoy (groin)
FULL
- Will Harris (hamstring)
- Derek Carr (illness)
- Alvin Kamara (hand)
- Shane Lemieux (knee)
- Nephi Sewell (knee)
New Orleans will have one injury report left for the week, as they could get Lemieux and Sewell back from injured reserve for Sunday's game.
