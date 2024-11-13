NFL Week 11 Broadcast Details: Will You Get the Saints Game and See Winston's Return?
Jameis Winston returns to the Superdome. Will you get to see it on Sunday?
Fresh off their bye week, the Browns (2-7) come to New Orleans for the first time since 2018 to take on the Saints (3-7) in Week 11. The Saints are riding a big high after upsetting the Falcons to kick the Darren Rizzi interim era off with a bang. Here's an early look at whether or not you'll catch the game on Sunday.
Week 11 - Browns at Saints Projected Broadcast
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Megan Olivi (field reporter) will handle the call on FOX for the noon kickoff. CBS has the doubleheader in Week 11, with the Chiefs at Bills getting the national spotlight in the afternoon. The Browns lead the all-time series 13-6, but the Saints have won the past two matchups.
Quick Notes From the NFL
- Alvin Kamara had 109 scrimmage yards (55 rushing, 54 receiving) in Week 10 and aims for his 4th in row with 100+ scrimmage yards. He has 6,544 rushing yards & surpassed Mark Ingram (6,500) for most rush yards in franchise history. Became 1st RB with 5+ catches in 7 straight games since 2019 (Christian McCaffrey) & 5th RB ever with 400+ rec. yards in 8 career seasons. Has 209 scrimmage yards (104.5 per game) in 2 career games vs. Cle., incl. rush TD in last meeting.
- Derek Carr passed for 269 yards & 2 TDs for 126.9 rating in Week 10. Is 4-1 with 1,426 pass yards (285.2 per game) in 5 career starts vs. Cleveland. Aims for his 6th in row vs. Browns with pass TD.
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a season-high 109 receiving yards & 2 TDs in Week 10, his 2nd-career game with 2 TDs.
- Taysom Hill had 56 rush yards & rush TD in last meeting.
- Foster Moreau had 7 catches in his last game vs. Cle. (12/20/21 w/ LV).
