Saints News Network

NFL Week 11 Broadcast Details: Will You Get the Saints Game and See Winston's Return?

Jameis Winston returns to the Superdome. Will you get to see it on Sunday?

John Hendrix

Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) greets quarterback Derek Carr (4) after a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) greets quarterback Derek Carr (4) after a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fresh off their bye week, the Browns (2-7) come to New Orleans for the first time since 2018 to take on the Saints (3-7) in Week 11. The Saints are riding a big high after upsetting the Falcons to kick the Darren Rizzi interim era off with a bang. Here's an early look at whether or not you'll catch the game on Sunday.

Week 11 - Browns at Saints Projected Broadcast

Browns-Saints projected in orange.
Browns-Saints projected in orange. / 506 Sports

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Megan Olivi (field reporter) will handle the call on FOX for the noon kickoff. CBS has the doubleheader in Week 11, with the Chiefs at Bills getting the national spotlight in the afternoon. The Browns lead the all-time series 13-6, but the Saints have won the past two matchups.

Quick Notes From the NFL

Alvin Kamara is coming off an emotional game after setting the franchise's rushing record
Nov 10, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs shortly after breaking the franchise record for rushing yards while playing against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
  • Alvin Kamara had 109 scrimmage yards (55 rushing, 54 receiving) in Week 10 and aims for his 4th in row with 100+ scrimmage yards. He has 6,544 rushing yards & surpassed Mark Ingram (6,500) for most rush yards in franchise history. Became 1st RB with 5+ catches in 7 straight games since 2019 (Christian McCaffrey) & 5th RB ever with 400+ rec. yards in 8 career seasons. Has 209 scrimmage yards (104.5 per game) in 2 career games vs. Cle., incl. rush TD in last meeting.
  • Derek Carr passed for 269 yards & 2 TDs for 126.9 rating in Week 10. Is 4-1 with 1,426 pass yards (285.2 per game) in 5 career starts vs. Cleveland. Aims for his 6th in row vs. Browns with pass TD.
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a season-high 109 receiving yards & 2 TDs in Week 10, his 2nd-career game with 2 TDs.
  • Taysom Hill had 56 rush yards & rush TD in last meeting.
  • Foster Moreau had 7 catches in his last game vs. Cle. (12/20/21 w/ LV).
Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News