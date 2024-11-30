Saints News Network

NFL Week 13: Saints Make Several Roster Moves Ahead of Important Rams Matchup

The Saints have made some roster moves prior to their important Week 13 matchup against the Rams.

Nov 10, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (81) makes a reception against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The Saints have made several roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams. For starters, New Orleans waived safety Millard Bradford and signed offensive lineman Kyle Hergel to the active roster. The team elevated wide receivers Dante Pettis and Kevin Austin Jr. and downgraded defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon to out for Week 13.

New Orleans ruled out Lucas Patrick on Friday with an ankle injury, so Hergel will likely be up in a reserve role. Erik McCoy (groin) is a game-time decision, so we'll have to see how that goes prior to kickoff. The Saints are trying to win their third-straight game under interim head coach Darren Rizzi.

