NFL Week 6: Will You Get To Watch the New Saints Quarterback Play the Bucs On Sunday?
An early look at the projected broadcast map for the Bucs and Saints game on Sunday.
In this story:
The Saints (2-3) host the Bucs (3-2) on Sunday as one of the early kicks for Week 6 action. Tampa relocated to New Orleans ahead of the impending threat of Hurricane Milton, and they'll be operating out of Tulane for the week. Here's an early look at the projected broadcast map for the game on FOX.
NFL Week 6 Projected Saints-Buccaneers Broadcast Map (506sports)
With the recent news of Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener is expected to start for New Orleans. We'll get a better idea of who that might be as the week progresses, but we shouldn't expect Dennis Allen to reveal it until the
Adam Amin, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver will handle the broadcast and Clete Blakeman will be the referee. After three straight losses, the Saints really need to find a way to win.
Published |Modified