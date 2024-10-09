Saints News Network

NFL Week 6: Will You Get To Watch the New Saints Quarterback Play the Bucs On Sunday?

An early look at the projected broadcast map for the Bucs and Saints game on Sunday.

John Hendrix

Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener Battle To Backup Derek Carr
Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener Battle To Backup Derek Carr / USA TODAY SPORTS
In this story:

The Saints (2-3) host the Bucs (3-2) on Sunday as one of the early kicks for Week 6 action. Tampa relocated to New Orleans ahead of the impending threat of Hurricane Milton, and they'll be operating out of Tulane for the week. Here's an early look at the projected broadcast map for the game on FOX.

NFL Week 6 Projected Saints-Buccaneers Broadcast Map (506sports)

Saints-Bucs game is projected in green.
Saints-Bucs game is projected in green. / 506sports

With the recent news of Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener is expected to start for New Orleans. We'll get a better idea of who that might be as the week progresses, but we shouldn't expect Dennis Allen to reveal it until the

Adam Amin, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver will handle the broadcast and Clete Blakeman will be the referee. After three straight losses, the Saints really need to find a way to win.

Published |Modified
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News