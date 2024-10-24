NFL Week 8: Two New Faces Missing From Thursday's Saints Practice
After viewing Thursday's open portion practice made available to the media, we have a little bit better idea of who should be in the mix for the Saints this weekend. Here's the rundown.
Among those not spotted on Thursday included Derek Carr, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Nick Saldiveri and Kendal Vickers. Carr (oblique) and Saldiveri (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. Wilson Jr. and Vickers were new absences, and Wilson Jr. was limited on the injury report to kick off the week with a hip injury.
Seeing some reinforcements out there is certainly encouraging for New Orleans. The Saints could get back five key players this weekend against the Chargers in Cesar Ruiz, Taysom Hill, Chris Olave, Lucas Patrick and Pete Werner. We'll get an official injury report in the evening, but it is another step in the right direction.