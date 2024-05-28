REPORT: NFLPA Considering A Proposal To Eliminate 'Voluntary On-Field Work For Longer Training Camp Ramp-Up'
The NFLPA is considering a proposal "eliminating the voluntary on-field work in the spring in favor of a longer training camp ramp-up, with players reporting in mid-June to early July, according to sources close to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. The players would have a more extended break if the workout sessions were consolidated instead of the current breaks between OTAs and summer training camps.
For the past couple of years, the NFL has considered adding a regular season game to its 18-game schedule. Players are concerned about the increased risk of injuries with a more extended season. Under the new players' union leadership, Pelissero wrote, "The NFLPA has consulted medical and performance experts in hopes of creating a common-sense solution for reducing injuries and maximizing players' recovery time. Virtual classroom work would still be permitted in the spring. But no practice until camp."
Under the collective bargaining agreement, the NFLPA must first survey the players and agree on the proposal before formally submitting the recommendation to the NFL league owners