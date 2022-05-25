Former New Orleans Saints football operations staff member promoted to general manager for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Omar Khan once served as a New Orleans Saints football operations staff member and scouting department intern, was promoted to the general manager position of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Khan is a New Orleans native that served four seasons with the Saints before joining the Steelers as football operations coordinator in 2001.

December 24, 2011; Pittsburgh,PA, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers director of business operations Omar Khan on the field before the game against the St. Louis Rams at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-0. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWIRE

Omar Khan graduated from Archbishop Rummel High School in 1994 before earning a degree in Sports Management from Tulane University.

Khan excelled in Pittsburgh under the retiring Kevin Colbert. The Steelers won two Super Bowl titles during Khan's tenure while he functioned as vice president of football and business administration.

Khan is a minority candidate because his father is from India, and his mother is from Honduras.

