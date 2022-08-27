Skip to main content

OT Trevor Penning Injured in Saints-Chargers Preseason Game

The New Orleans Saints 2022 first-round draft pick sustained an injury during the first quarter of the Saints-Chargers preseason game.

Tight end Juwan Johnson stepped on penning's foot as Mark Ingram plunged into the endzone for a 2-yard touchdown run.

New Orleans led 7-0 over the Los Angeles Chargers after a 9-play and 62-yard touchdown drive with 4:51 minutes off the clock.

The offensive tackle limped to the Saints sideline, received attention in the blue medical tent, and was carted off to the locker room. He had a look of disappointment on the cart.

New Orleans drafted Penning as the nineteenth overall selection out of Northern Iowa in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints hope Penning would take over at left tackle after free-agent Terron Armstead signed with Miami during the offseason.

Penning has had an eventful first training camp with New Orleans. After several skirmishes with DE Payton Turner and DB JT Gray; the rookie and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach were dismissed from practice for fighting. Since those dust-ups, the offensive tackle has been a model citizen in camp.

Saints News Network will have more information on the Trevor Penning injury after the completion of the contest.

