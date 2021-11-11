Saints Send Payton Turner to IR, Activate Nick Vannett

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Payton Turner Lands on IR

    Saints rookie and first-round draft choice Payton Turner is going to injured reserve, as the hits keep coming in New Orleans.
    Author:

    The Saints are already dealing with several key injuries, and have another on their hands with rookie defensive end Payton Turner going to injured reserve on Thursday.

    The good news is that New Orleans can keep things going in the pass-rushing department, assuming Carl Granderson is healthy and available after missing last game with a shoulder injury. Turner has appeared in five games for the Saints in 2021, missing the season opener and playing from Weeks 2-5 before missing the next two games against Seattle and Tampa. 

    Turner returned to action against the Falcons after dealing with a calf injury and appeared to have injured himself while making a tackle. While he kept playing, he popped up on the injury report with a shoulder injury.

    Getting back Nick Vannett should help the offense, as he should make his season debut against the Titans. He is known more for his run-blocking abilities, but was going to see more action in the passing game in New Orleans.

