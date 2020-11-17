Saints Will Wait to Name a Starting Quarterback

Drew Brees' MRI and X-Rays on Monday showed multiple fractured ribs on each side and a collapsed lung, per Ed Werner. While no timetable has been set for Brees' return, the early indications are for him to return after 2-3 weeks without being placed on the injured reserve list.

New Orleans found themselves in a similar situation just a year ago when Drew Brees suffered a UCL tear in his right thumb, forcing him to miss five games. In his absence, Teddy Bridgewater, now the starting QB for the Carolina Panthers, led the Saints to five consecutive wins and won the hearts of the Who Dat Nation in the process.

In 2020, there is no Teddy Bridgewater to save the day. Instead, Jameis Winston navigated the Saints to victory following Brees' departure from the Week 10 matchup against the 49ers. However, his performance has yet to earn him the starting nod for Week 11 from Sean Payton. The long-tenured Saints Head Coach told local media that "[there are no] benefits us by announcing that player earlier than later." on Monday.

Payton rolled with a two-quarterback system in the second half of Sunday's action as both Winston, and Taysom Hill took snaps from the QB spot. Winston completed 6 of 10 passes for 63 yards, with no touchdowns and interceptions. On the other hand, Hill did not attempt a pass against the Niners but ran the ball effectively, picking up 45 yards on 8 carries.

Who should start for New Orleans in Brees' absence? Winston or Hill?

JAMEIS WINSTON, 6th NFL SEASON

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Winston holds 70 career starts to his name through his 6-year NFL career. The Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for nearly 20,000 yards, 121 TDs, and 88 INTs, earning a Pro-Bowl nod along the way. The Saints' next opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, is very familiar with Winston, who has faced them nine times. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers is 4-5 in his career against the Falcons, completing 190-of-2886 (65.9 completion percentage) passes for 2,499 yards, tossing 25 TDs to 9 INTs.

TAYSOM HILL, 4th NFL SEASON

Jan 13, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) looks to throw a pass during the second quarter of a NFC Divisional playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints' “Swiss Army Knife” has 0 career starts at the QB position but set a career-high in passing yards already this season, tossing for 86 yards. Hill has attempted 18 passes in his NFL career, completing 10 for 205 yards, one interception, and no touchdowns. Despite the lack of passing numbers, Hill has effectively rushed the ball from the QB position over the last three weeks. Out of the “Wildcat,” Hill has 134 yards, averaging 6.7 yards per carry.

Regardless of who is named the starter for the Saints in Brees' absence, expect to see both Winston and Hill take snaps at QB, similar to what Sean Payton ran in the second half of Sunday's matchup. On Wednesday, New Orleans will release their first injury report of the week. This week's injury report will confirm what we already know, No. 9 will not start for the Saints against Atlanta. It will also leave us one step closer to understanding it is time for Famous Jameis to resurrect his career or Taysom's time to prove he can be an NFL QB.

